What Is Cricket World Cup?

The Cricket World is an ODI (One Day International) cricket championship tournament, played among the cricket teams of different playing nations. This flagship sports event is organized every four years by the International Cricket Council (ICC), comprising of several matches. qualification rounds, and knockout stages advancing to the finals. All the World Cup games follow the ODI format, which means a 50-overs game following all the ODI rules and regulations.

This mega cricket championship tournament is played every four years, and the matches are hosted in one of the countries which are also playing inside the tournament. The entry inside the World Cup tournament is open to all the teams which are members of the ICC, but the highest-ranking teams receive automatic qualification. The under-rated teams have to pass the ICC World Cup Qualifier Rounds for admission into the World Cup Tournament.

Till date, Australia is the only team with the most number of World Cup wins – they have won the title five times. West Indies and India have won the championship twice, while Pakistan and Sri Lanka have lifted the World Cup trophy once only.

Cricket World Cup History

Till date, there are 11 editions of Cricket World Cup played since the establishment of the tournament in 1975. Every edition was played with an interval of four years. The first two tournaments of 1975 and 1979, were won by West Indies when they defeated England and Australia in the finals. West Indies also reached the finals of 1983 world cup and was near to gain 3-straight row world cup title victories until India with its top-class bowling crushed Windies to defeat!

Australia and Pakistan won their very first World Cup titles in 1987 and 1992, respectively. Both teams defeated England in the finals and got hold of the World Cup trophy. The world cup of 1996 was won by Sri Lanka, when the Lankan batsmen put all their effort against the Australian bowlers.

The next three world cups of 1999, 2003, 2007 were won by Australia – a straight 3 row World Cup Victory defeating Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka in the finals. The world cup of 2011 was won by India, while the most recent World Cup of 2015 was won by Australia.

In the history of Cricket World Cup, Australia is the only team with the most number of wins. Till date, they have won 5 world cups.

World Cup Winner Score Runner-Up Score Who Won? 1975 West Indies 291–8 Australia 274 West Indies won by 17 runs 1979 West Indies 286–9 England 194 West Indies won by 92 runs 1983 India 183 West Indies 140 India won by 43 runs 1987 Australia 253–5 England 246–8 Australia won by 7 runs 1992 Pakistan 249–6 England 227 Pakistan won by 22 runs 1996 Sri Lanka 245–3 Australia 241 Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets 1999 Australia 133–2 Pakistan 132 Australia won by 8 wickets 2003 Australia 359–2 India 234 Australia won by 125 runs 2007 Australia 281–4 Sri Lanka 215–8 Australia won by 53 runs 2011 India 277–4 Sri Lanka 274–6 India won by 6 wickets 2015 Australia 186–3 New Zealand 183 Australia won by 7 wickets

The 12th Edition Of Men’s ICC Cricket World Cup England & Wales 2019

Official Logo for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dates 30 May–14 July Organized By International Cricket Council Cricket format One Day International (50-Overs) Tournament format Round-robin and Knockout Host England

Wales Teams Playing 10 Total Matches 48

The latest Cricket World Cup 2019 is back with a Bang and the cricket fans couldn’t be happier than this. With the last world cup played in 2015, it’s after four-years that a golden opportunity has arrived to knock the doors of different countries’ cricket teams and the world is impatient to see which team lifts that shiny, golden ICC trophy and rule the cricket hall of fame for the next years.

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 12th-edition of the World Cup Series, will officially start with the first world cup match on 30 May and end with the final world cup match on 14 July 2019.

The world cup will be hosted by England and Wales, with a total of 48 matches played in 11 different cities and stadiums of the country. The tournament format will be one group of ten teams, each team competing with nine other teams and the top four teams advancing to a semifinal and final knockout stage.

Given the expansion of the Test playing countries from 10 to 12, with the affirmation of two new teams in the squad Ireland and Afghanistan, this is going to be the first Cricket World Cup without all the Test playing countries being available, and after the elimination of all the Associate cricket teams at the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier, this will be also the first Cricket World Cup to include no Associate teams.

The 2019 Cricket World Cup features 10 teams of different countries, which is a huge decrease from the previous World Cups of 2011 and 2015 which included 14 teams. The top eight cricket teams were automatically qualified for the ICC Cup in September 2017, while the remaining two slots were filled by the top two teams of the 2018 World Cup Qualifier, which included Afghanistan and West Indies. Other teams such as Zimbabwe, Ireland, Nepal, and Hong Kong will not be a part of this ICC cricket tournament.

For most big players of the cricket teams, this year’s world cup is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for showing their best skills and scoring huge on the world’s biggest stage of the cricket tournament. The sensational drama of the 48 matches between the top ODI teams, this year’s world cup is sure to deliver some of the best and most electrifying moments in the history of cricket.

Opening Ceremony ICC Cricket World Cup

England & Wales is all ready to host the biggest cricket tournament of the season and the fans are super-excited. Just like every tournament, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will open with a mega-celebration party at The Mall, located outside Buckingham Palace in England.

The opening ceremony will start at 5 pm (BST) on the night of 29th May followed by the tournament’s first match between the hosts England and South Africa at the Oval on May 30.

According to officials, 4000 people from all over the world will take part in the opening-ceremony festivities with free public tickets. The Mall, with Buckingham Palace in the background will host music and dance party, fireworks show, a display of world cup playing countries’ flags and cultures, and an opening speech. Many big cricket stars will also be a part of the ceremony.

2019 Cricket World Cup Teams

This for the first time in the history of ICC World Cup, that only the top 10 teams are playing, while the teams below the top 10 ODI rankings are not included. In last world cup, there were 14 teams, including the low-level teams as well, but this year only the top teams are playing, which makes this world cup a bit different and on the other hand more difficult with nail-biting matches than ever.

The teams included in this world cup are:

England Australia India Pakistan New Zealand Bangladesh South Africa Sri Lanka Afghanistan West Indies

The top cricket teams, including the host of this world cup, were automatically qualified in the tournament. The low-level teams were given the chance by ICC to qualify for this cricket cup on the condition if they win the 2018 World Cup Qualifier Round. The only two teams who won the qualifier round and successfully grabbed the slots in this world cup tournament were Afghanistan and West Indies, while the remaining teams of Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, UAE, Nepal, and the Netherlands were kicked out of the world cup squad.

ICC Cricket World Cup Venues & Stadium

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is hosted by England and Wales. This season, there are a total of 48 matches, and all these matches will be played in 11 different cities of England and Wales. The world cup venue details were released by the ICC after a high-level meeting in Kolkata on 26 April 2018. The pitch and stadium inspection were performed in January 2017, with the ICC making sure that all the venues fulfill the requirements set by ICC to host the Cricket World Cup.

The stadiums and cities chosen to host the matches are:

Kennington Oval – London

Trent Bridge – Nottingham

County Ground – Bristol

The Rose Bowl – Southampton

The Cooper Associates County Ground – Taunton

Old Trafford – Manchester

Edgbaston – Birmingham

Headingley – Leeds

Lord’s – London

Riverside Ground – Chester-le-Street

Sophia Gardens – Cardiff

Format & Rules

This year, the group stage of the tournament is a round-robin, where all the ten world cup qualified teams will play against each in a single group. Unlike previous years, this time there’s only a single group of top ten cricket teams.

In the initial stage, each team will play nine matches, making a total of 45 matches played in the first round. The top four teams with the highest number of points and winning streak will advance to the 2 Semi-Final Matches. The two winners of the Semi-Final stage will then advance to the last match in the world cup finals. When added, this year there will be a total of 48 matches played in the whole of the ICC Cricket Tournament.

Round-robin format was previously used in the 1992 Cricket World Cup, where the tournament featured a total of nine teams. The same format, but with a total of ten teams, is being applied again in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Warm Up Practice Matches

Before the 2019 CWC officially starts on 30th May, there are ten non-ODI practice match sessions or warm-up matches between May 24 and 28. These matches are just practice matches, and have zero effect on rankings or points table.

World Cup Warm Match 1: Pakistan vs Afghanistan – 24 May 2019

World Cup Warm Match 2: Sri Lanka vs South Africa – 24 May 2019

World Cup Warm Match 3: England vs Australia – 25 May 2019

World Cup Warm Match 4: India vs New Zealand – 25 May 2019

World Cup Warm Match 5: South Africa vs West Indies – 26 May 2019

World Cup Warm Match 6: Pakistan vs Bangladesh – 26 May 2019

World Cup Warm Match 7: Australia vs Sri Lanka – 27 May 2019

World Cup Warm Match 8: England vs Afghanistan – 27 May 2019

World Cup Warm Match 9: West Indies vs New Zealand – 28 May 2019

World Cup Warm Match 10: Bangladesh vs India – 28 May 2019

The ICC announced the fixture details for the Cricket World Cup, last year in April. The tournament will officially start with the first world cup match on Thursday, 30 May – And end with the final world cup match on Sunday, 14 July. A total of 48 matches are scheduled to be played this season.

The world cup fixture is divided into three stages:

Playing Stage (First Stage)

Knock Out Stage (Semi-Finals)

Final Stage

There are 45 matches in the Playing Stage, with each of the team playing 9 matches against other teams. The top four teams with the highest number of points and winning stats will advance to the knockout stage.

Date World Cup Match Venue May 30, Thu England vs South Africa, Match 1 Kennington Oval, London May 31, Fri Windies vs Pakistan, Match 2 Trent Bridge, Nottingham Jun 01, Sat New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Match 3 Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Jun 01, Sat Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4 County Ground, Bristol

In the Knock Out Stage or the Semi-Finals, the top four teams qualified from the First Playing Stage will play a total of 2 matches against each other. The winning teams from both the matches will advance to the Finals.

In the Final stage, there will be a single match between the top two teams who have successfully qualified the Semi-Final round. The winning team will be rewarded with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Champions Trophy.

Points System & Rules

The tournament will follow the Round-Robin format, which means each of the team will play matches with all other contestants in the group. Points during the matches will be awarded according to this system:

Match Winner – 2 Points

Match Draw / No Result – 1 Point to both the teams

Match Loser – 0 Points

Two points will be awarded for a win, one point will be awarded for no result or match draw, no point will be awarded for a match loss.

The top 4 out of 10 teams, with the highest number of points, will advance to the Knock Out and Final Stage. But in other conditions, the following rules will be applied for the points table standings:

Team with the highest no. of points will proceed to the next stages, Semi-Final and Final

If two or more teams have equal points on the table, then the one with the higher number of wins will be ranked higher and advanced to the next stages

If two or more teams have equal points, an equal number of wins, and an equal number of losses, then the one with the higher Net Run Rate will qualify to the next stages

The Umpire Decision Review System or DRS will also be available in all matches of this World Cup Tournament.

Each team will get only 1 unsuccessful review per innings. Following the law, no more than one failed review request by each team is permitted by the ODI format. Once the DRS referral call has been made, the team calling DRS will not be able to make additional referrals if it becomes unsuccessful.

Prize Money & Trophy Details ICC Cricket World Cup

A very precious ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy will be presented to the winning team of the World Cup finals. The 11-kilogram trophy is made from gold and silver and stands 60 cm high. The trophy features a golden globe held in the center by three silver columns shaped as stumps and bails.

ICC has also announced the world cup prize money for the winning team. This year there’s a 40% prize money increment when compared to the last world cup of 2015. A total of US$14 million will be divided among the ten participating teams. An award of US$50,000 will be given to the teams for every win in the round-robin stage, while a huge prize money award of US$4.8 million ($4800000) will be given to the winner of the world cup finals.

There are several other Cricket World Cup awards as well, which will be announced in the final presentation ceremony. These additional awards will include World Cup Man of The Tournament Award, World Cup Bowler of The Tournament, and World Cup Batsmen of The Tournament.

ICC allows worldwide brands to connect with millions of cricket lovers through their ICC partnership program. Just like every other mega ICC event, different brands have partnered this year for the Cricket World Cup.

For the very first time, GoDaddy (internet domain registrar and web hosting company) has become the official sponsor of the World Cup.

Media Broadcasting & Live Web-Streaming Licenses

Different television broadcasters and online sports streaming websites have partnered with ICC and have attained the official ICC broadcasting licenses for the live streaming of this year’s world cup matches. Here’s a table showing the broadcasters in different countries and the websites you can access for the live video streaming of all the matches.

2019 World Cup Umpires Panel

The International Cricket Council has named the On-Field Umpires and TV Empires for the Cricket World Cup matches. These umpires include:

Richard Illingworth – England

Richard Kettleborough – England

Nigel Long – England

Ian Gould – England

Bruce Oxenford – Australia

Rod Tucker – Australia

Paul Reiffel – Australia

Aleem Dar – Pakistan

Marais Erasmus – South Africa

Kumar Dharmasena – Sri Lanka

Sundaram Ravi – India

Chris Gaffaney – New Zealand

As regards to the commentary panel, there’s a possibility of enjoying the commentary from your top favorite commentators during the nail-biting World Cup matches. The ICC CWC commentary panel may include:

Harsha Bhogle – India

Sunil Gavaskar – India

Saurav Ganguly – India

Shane Warne – England

Ricky Pointing – Australia

Rameez Raja – Pakistan

Cricket World Cup 2019 Coaches

This year, there are ten teams playing in the tournament and every team has its own coach. Here’s the list of Cricket World Cup 2019 Coaches:

Phil Simmons – Afghanistan

Justin Langer – Australia

Steve Rhodes – Bangladesh

Trevor Bayliss – England

Ravi Shastri – India

Gary Stead – New Zealand

Mickey Arthur – Pakistan

Ottis Gibson – South Africa

Chandika Hathurusingha – Sri Lanka

Floyd Reifer – West Indies

Team Kits and Jersey

Before every world cup, the world-cup playing teams introduce new kits and jerseys for the tournament. This time, all the teams have introduced their brand new World Cup 2019 kits. Have a look at what dresses your favorite team players would be wearing during the world cup matches:

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Teams Squad Lists & Players

All the playing nations have announced their CWC 2019 squad and team-players list. Each time has a 15-man squad, containing of bowlers, batsmen, all-rounders, a wicket keeper, a captain, and four standby players.

Australia Squad

The Australian Cricket Team named their world cup squad on April 15, 2019. The former captain and vice-captain, Steve Smith and David Warner are back in the team after serving a long ban for ball tempering. Josh Hazlewood and Peter Handscomb are not included in the squad.

Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa.

Shirt No. Player Role Batting Style Bowling style 5 Aaron Finch (c) Batsman Right Left-arm orthodox 1 Usman Khawaja Batsman Left Right-arm off-break 31 David Warner Batsman Left Right-arm 49 Steve Smith Batsman Right Right-arm leg spin 9 Shaun Marsh Batsman Left Left-arm orthodox 32 Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Right Right-arm off-break 4 Alex Carey (wk) Wicket-keeper-batsman Left — 30 Pat Cummins All-rounder Right Right-arm fast 17 Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Right Right-arm medium 65 Jason Behrendorff Bowler Right Left-arm fast-medium 6 Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Right Right-arm fast 56 Mitchell Starc Bowler Left Left-arm fast 63 Adam Zampa Bowler Right Right-arm leg spin 60 Jhye Richardson Bowler Right Right-arm fast 67 Nathan Lyon Bowler Right Right-arm off break

India Squad

India has officially announced their 15-man for the cricket world cup on April 15, 2019. Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, and Dinesh Karthik have managed to score their position in this tournament’s squad. Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu are left out of the squad.

Virat Kohli (c), Ms Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Shirt No. Player Role Batting Style Bowling style 18 Virat Kohli (c) Batsman Right Right-arm medium 25 Shikhar Dhawan Batsman Left Right-arm off-break 45 Rohit Sharma (vc) Batsman Right Right-arm off-break 1 K. L. Rahul Batsman Right — 7 MS Dhoni (wk) Wicket-keeper-batsman Right Right-arm medium 81 Kedar Jadhav All-rounder Right Right-arm off-break 59 Vijay Shankar All-rounder Right Right-arm medium 21 Dinesh Karthik (wk) Wicket-keeper-batsman Right — 33 Hardik Pandya All-rounder Right Right arm medium 8 Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Left Left-arm orthodox 3 Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Right Right-arm leg spin 93 Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Right Right-arm fast-medium 23 Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Left Left-arm wrist spin 15 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Right Right-arm medium-fast 11 Mohammed Shami Bowler Right Right-arm fast-medium

New Zealand Squad

The New Zealand Cricket Team has officially announced their special squad for the World Cup 2019. Under the captaincy of Kane Williamson, the squad contains a number of top key players who are good in all the formats, but only one spinner.

Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin De Grandhome, Colin Munro, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell (wicket-keeper).

Shirt No. Player Role Batting Style Bowling style 22 Kane Williamson (c) Batsman Right Right-arm off break 31 Martin Guptill Batsman Right Right-arm off break 82 Colin Munro Batsman Left Right-arm medium 3 Ross Taylor Batsman Right Right-arm off break 86 Henry Nicholls Batsman Left Right-arm off break 38 Tim Southee (vc) Bowler Right Right-arm medium-fast 18 Trent Boult Bowler Right Left-arm fast-medium 87 Lockie Ferguson Bowler Right Right-arm fast 21 Matt Henry Bowler Right Right-arm fast-medium 61 Ish Sodhi Bowler Right Right-arm leg spin 77 Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Right Right-arm fast-medium 50 James Neesham All-rounder Left Right-arm medium 74 Mitchell Santner All-rounder Left Left-arm orthodox Tom Blundell (wk) Wicket-keeper-batsman Right Right-arm off break 48 Tom Latham (wk) Wicket-keeper-batsman Left Right-arm medium

Pakistan Squad

The Pakistan Cricket Team has announced their 15-man world cup squad on April 18, 2019. The team under the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed, includes a great bunch of youngsters who will be playing this mega ICC international tournament for the very first time. Fast bowler Muhammad Aamir and hard-hitting batsman Asif Ali are not included in the squad.

Pakistan World cup squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hassan Ali, Abid Ali, Muhammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Muhammad Hasnain, Haris Sohail

Pakistan Cricket Team Squad for World Cup 2019 Shirt No. Player Role Batting Style Bowling style 54 Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk) Wicket-keeper-batsman Right Right-arm off spin 39 Fakhar Zaman Batsmen Left Left-arm orthodox 26 Imam-ul-Haq Batsmen Left Right-arm leg spin 60 Abid Ali Batsmen Right Right-arm leg spin 56 Babar Azam Batsman Right Right-arm off spin 40 Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Left Left-arm fast 83 Junaid Khan Bowler Right Left-arm fast 87 Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Right Right-arm fast-medium 32 Hasan Ali Bowler Right Right-arm fast medium 89 Haris Sohail All-rounder Left Left-arm orthodox 8 Mohammad Hafeez All-rounder Right Right arm off spin 29 Shadab Khan All-rounder Right Right-arm leg spin 9 Imad Wasim All-rounder Left Left-arm orthodox 18 Shoaib Malik (vc) All-rounder Right Right-arm off spin 41 Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Left Right-arm fast-medium

Bangladesh Squad

The Bangladesh Cricket Team has officially announced their World Cup squad on April 16th, 2019. The Bengal team under the captaincy of Mashrafe Mortaza has a good combination of experienced batsmen, young bowlers, and talented all-rounders.

Bangladesh squad for world cup cwc 2019 includes: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Jayed

Shirt No. Player Role Batting Style Bowling style 2 Mashrafe Mortaza (c) Bowler Right Right-arm medium 28 Tamim Iqbal Batsman Left Right-arm offbreak 59 Soumya Sarkar Batsman Left Right-arm medium 1 Sabbir Rahman Batsman Right Right arm Legbreak 75 Shakib Al Hasan (vc) All-rounder Left Slow left-arm orthodox 15 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Wicket-keeper-batsman Right – 16 Liton Das (wk) Wicket-keeper-batsman Right – 8 Mohammad Mithun(wk) Wicket-keeper-batsman Right – 30 Mahmudullah All-rounder Right Right arm off break 90 Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Left Left-arm fast medium 53 Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Right Right-arm Off break 74 Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Left Right-arm medium fast

England Squad

The England team has released the details of it’s squad for the World Cup 2019. The official statement regarding the team players who will be playing for the tournament, was made on April 17th 2019. The team will play under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan and includes a great bunch of skilled bowlers and batsmen like Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood and Jason Roy.

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wkt), Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

England Cricket Team World Cup Squad 2019 Shirt No. Player Role Batting Style Bowling style 16 Eoin Morgan (c) Batsman Left 51 Jonny Bairstow Batsman Right 24 Joe Denly Batsman Right Right-arm leg spin 10 Alex Hales Batsman Right 66 Joe Root Batsman Right Right-arm spin 20 Jason Roy Batsman Right 55 Ben Stokes All-rounder Left Right-arm fast-medium 42 David Willey All-rounder Left Left-arm fast-medium 19 Chris Woakes All-rounder Right Right-arm fast-medium 63 Jos Buttler (vc,wk) Wicket-keeper-batsman Right 18 Moeen Ali All-rounder Left Right-arm off break 59 Tom Curran Bowler Right Right-arm fast-medium 95 Adil Rashid Bowler Right Right-arm leg spin 33 Mark Wood Bowler Right Right-arm fast 17 Liam Plunkett Bowler Right Right-arm fast 59 Tom Curran Bowler Right Right-arm fast-medium

South Africa Squad

The South African cricket team squad has released their squad for Cricket World Cup 2019 on April 18th. The team under the captaincy of Faf Du Plessis, contains top order batsmen like De Kock, Hashim Amla, Jp Dumminy, David Miller, and the captain himself. In the bowling lot, they have got so many talented bowlers like Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rabada, and Phehlukwayo.

South Africa #CWC19 squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri Lanka Squad

Sri Lanka Cricket Team squad for Cricket World Cup 2019: D Karunaratne, Avishka Fernando, Thirimanne, K Perera, K Mendis, Mathews, D de Silva, Vandersay, T Perera, I Udana, Malinga, S Lakmal, N Pradeep, J Mendis, Siriwardena

Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Squad Shirt No. Player Role Batting Style Bowling style 21 Dimuth Karunaratne(c) Batsman Left Right-arm medium 28 Avishka Fernando Batsman Right Right-arm medium 66 Lahiru Thirimanne Batsman Left Right-arm medium 99 Lasith Malinga Bowler Right Right-arm fast 82 Suranga Lakmal Bowler Right Right-arm fast-medium 63 Nuwan Pradeep Bowler Right Right-arm fast-medium 46 Jeffrey Vandersay Bowler Right Right-arm leg spin 69 Angelo Mathews All-rounder Right Right-arm fast-medium 75 Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Right Right-arm off spin 1 Thisara Perera All-rounder Left Right arm medium 17 Isuru Udana All-rounder Right Left-arm fast-medium 88 Jeevan Mendis All-rounder Left Right-arm leg spin 57 Milinda Siriwardana All-rounder Left Left-arm orthodox 2 Kusal Mendis (wk) Wicket-keeper-batsman Right Right-arm leg spin 55 Kusal Perera (wk) Wicket-keeper-batsman Left Left-arm medium

Afghanistan Squad for Cricket World Cup

Afghanistan Cricket Board Selection Committee announced Afghanistan’s squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The team under the captaincy of Gulbadin Naib includes M Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, H Zazai, Rahmat, A Afghan, H Shahidi, N Zadran, S Shinwari, Nabi, Rashid Khan, D Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

West Indies Squad for Cricket World Cup

West Indies will play with Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer – in this world cup.

Shirt No. Player Role Batting Style Bowling style 8 Jason Holder (c) All-rounder Right Right-arm medium 26 Carlos Brathwaite All-rounder Right Right-arm medium 46 Darren Bravo Batsman Right Right-arm medium 19 Sheldon Cottrell Bowler Right Left-arm fast-medium 97 Fabian Allen Bowler Right Left-arm orthodox 85 Shannon Gabriel Bowler Right Right-arm fast 45 Chris Gayle All-rounder Left Right-arm off spin 2 Shimron Hetmyer Batsman Left Right-arm leg spin 4 Shai Hope (wk) Batsman Left Left-arm medium 17 Evin Lewis Batsman Left Right-arm medium 5 Ashley Nurse Bowler Right Right-arm off spin 29 Nicholas Pooran (wk) Wicket-keeper-batsman Left — 24 Kemar Roach Bowler Right Right-arm fast-medium 12 Andre Russell All-rounder Right Right-arm fast 42 Oshane Thomas Bowler Left Right-arm fast

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Latest Match Results & Points Standing Table

Pos Team Pld W L T NR Pts NRR Qualification 1 New Zealand 5 4 0 0 1 9 1.591 Advance to semi-finals 2 England 5 4 1 0 0 8 1.862 3 Australia 5 4 1 0 0 8 0.812 4 India 4 3 0 0 1 7 1.029 5 Bangladesh 5 2 2 0 1 5 −0.270 6 Sri Lanka 5 1 2 0 2 4 −1.778 7 West Indies 5 1 3 0 1 3 0.272 8 South Africa 6 1 4 0 1 3 −0.193 9 Pakistan 5 1 3 0 1 3 −1.933 10 Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0 0 −2.089

Keep yourself updated with match-to-match news and latest team updates on points standing table. As the result of each match is announced, this points table will be updated automatically.

The Best Batsman Of The Cricket World Cup Tournament

The batsman of the cricket world cup tournament will be given an award for his outstanding performance and scoring the highest number of runs on the scoreboard. The results are announced at the closing ceremony of the tournament, with the man having the highest number of runs in all the matches awarded with medals and prize money.

This year, there are more chances of an Australian cricketer to win the title of the Best Batsman of the Cricket World Cup 2019. According to sports analyst panel, Virat Kohli (India), Aaron Finch (Australia), Usman Khawaja (Australia), Jos Buttler (England) are favorites for this position.

The Best Bowler Of The Cricket World Cup Tournament

The best bowler of this tournament will be awarded for showing outclass bowling skills and taking the highest number of wickets throughout the tournament. The result will be announced after the world cup finals, with the bowler taking the leading number of wickets awarded with medals and prize money.

This year, there are ideal chances of an Australian or New Zealand bowler to win the title of the “The Best Bowler Of The Cricket World Cup 2019”. According to analyst panel, Trent Boult (New Zealand) and Pat Cummins (Australia) are considered favorites for this position.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Stadiums & Pitches Statistics

England and Wales are hosting each and every match of the current ICC CWC. These matches will be played in eleven different stadiums of the region. All these stadiums comply with the world cup cricket standards and were considered ‘fit for world cup’ by ICC in their January 2017 inspection report.

As Cricket World Cup is a mega event for the playing nations, so many fans want to know the pitch reports and information on stadium statistics to determine what teams can play well in these conditions and what could be the average and highest score on these pitches. Here in this section, we have shared a detailed inspection report on all the stadiums and pitches where the cricket world cup is being played.

Kennington Oval (London): Stadium Stats, Average Scores, Pitch Report

There are five World Cup matches scheduled at this stadium:

Eng vs South Africa, Match 1

Bangladesh vs South Africa, Match 5

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Match 9

India vs Australia, Match 14

Sri Lanka vs Australia, Match 20

This stadium was opened in 1845 and has a seating capacity of 23500 people. There are 67 ODI matches played in this stadium. 26 matches won in this stadium, are by the teams who bat first. 39 matches won in this stadium, are by the teams who bowled first.

The average 1st innings scores in this stadium are around 240 and 250, while the average 2nd innings scores are between 200 and 213. The highest total recorded in this stadium is 398 runs by Newzealand against England, while the lowest total recorded is 103 runs by England against South Africa.

The pitch of the Oval stadium is a dry surface, which is good for bowlers like seamers and reverse-swingers. With a little effort and energy by the bowlers, this pitch can offer good bounce and pace. From a batting point of view, the Oval offers a good wicket to bat on, but the world cup batsmen have to keep themselves prepared for that extra bounce.

Trent Bridge (Nottingham): Stadium Stats, Average Scores, Pitch Report

There are five Cricket World Cup matches scheduled at this stadium:

West Indies vs Pakistan, Match 2

England vs Pakistan, Match 6

Australia vs West Indies, Match 10

India vs New Zealand, Match 18

Australia vs Bangladesh, Match 26

This stadium was opened in 1841 and has a seating capacity of 17,000 people. There are 44 ODI matches played here. A total of 18 matches won in this stadium, are by the teams who bat first. 23 matches won in this stadium, are by the teams who bowled first.

The average 1st ODI innings score in this stadium is 250 and the average 2nd innings score is 216. The highest ODI total recorded score in this stadium is 481 runs by England against Australia, while the lowest total recorded is 83 runs by South Africa against England.

For world cup matches, the pitch of Trent Bridge is dry with a few cracks on it. The pitch is best suited for fast bowlers, who have good bounce and pace. For the batsmen, the pitch offers less spin and there are good chances of the ball coming to the bat. With the right timing and shot selection, maintaining a long batting partnership is easy on this pitch.

County Ground – Bristol: Stadium Stats, Average Scores, Pitch Report

Three matches scheduled for the ICC CWC at County Ground stadium are:

Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 11

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 16

This stadium was opened in 1889 and has a seating capacity of 15,000 spectators. There are 24 ODI matches played till date. A total of 10 matches won in this stadium, are by the teams who bat first. A total of 13 matches won in this stadium, are by the teams who bowled first.

The average 1st innings and 2nd innings ODI scores are 240 and 210, respectively. The highest ODI runs scored ever in this stadium are 373 by ENGW against RSAW, while the lowest score was 92 runs by Zimbabwe against England.

The pitch of the County Ground stadium perfectly suits the choices of top strength fast bowlers, with pace, bounce, and good length. Normally, an average top-order batsman on this pitch scores 30-40 runs. So the pitch is indeed a great opportunity for the bowlers to make their teams win.

The Rose Bowl – Southampton: Stadium Stats, Average Scores, Pitch Report

There are five ICC 2019 CWC matches scheduled in the Rose Bowl stadium. These are:

South Africa vs India, Match 8

South Africa vs West Indies, Match 15

West Indies vs England, Match 19

India vs Afghanistan, Match 28

Ban vs Afghanistan, Match 31

This stadium was opened in 2001 and has a temporary seating capacity of 20,000 spectators. There are 22 ODI matches played here till date. A total of 11 matches won in this stadium, are by the teams who bat first. 10 matches won in this stadium, are by the teams who bowled first.

The average 1st innings and 2nd innings ODI scores are 256 and 206, respectively. The highest ODI runs scored ever in this stadium are 359 by New Zealand against England, while the lowest score was 65 runs by the USA against Australia.

The stadium has a firm cricket pitch, with a slight covering of grass on it. The boundaries are short here, giving a benefit to the batsmen. Bowlers, especially seamers, have to do a bit struggle on this pitch to get the wickets of opposition.

The Cooper Associates County Ground – Taunton: Stadium Stats, Average Scores, Pitch Report

There are three world cup matches which will be played in this stadium, this year:

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Match 13

Australia vs Pakistan, Match 17

West Indies vs Bangladesh, Match 23

Opened in 1882, this century-old cricket stadium has a capacity of 6,500 audiences. Till date, there are a total of 10 ODI matches played in the ground, with the batting-first teams winning 3 matches, and the bowling-first teams winning 7 out of 10 matches.

The normal 1st innings ODI average score is 219, and 190 for the 2nd innings. The highest score made in this ground is 373 runs by India against Sri Lanka, and 101 is the lowest total recorded by Sri Lanka Women team against South Africa.

The old, cracky pitch makes it best suited for world cup fast bowlers. The pitch can also offer good swing to the bowlers and can make it difficult for the batsmen to maintain a long partnership. The teams which are playing the world cup matches in this stadium would have to crush the opponent with the best bowling attack.

Old Trafford – Manchester: Stadium Stats, Average Scores, Pitch Report

There are a total of six ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup matches played in this stadium, including the 1st semi-final match of the tournament.

India vs Pakistan, Match 22

England vs Afghanistan, Match 24

West Indies vs New Zealand, Match 29

West Indies vs India, Match 34

Australia vs South Africa, Match 45

1st World Cup 2019 Semi Final Match

Opening in 1857, this stadium has a huge seating capacity for 19,000 spectators, which means you can expect some really good and full-of-cheer world cup matches here. Till date, there are 46 matches played in this stadium, with the batting-first teams winning 18 matches, and the bowling-first teams winning 27 matches.

The average 1st innings score in this stadium is around 214-220, and 190-200 average for the 2nd innings. The highest total recorded here was 318 runs by Sri Lanka against England, and the lowest was a 45-run score by Canada against England.

The pitch ground report makes Old Trafford a very interesting stadium for the upcoming cricket world cup matches. The pitch is the quickest in the first 20-25 overs and takes spin later in the game. For bowlers, the pitch offers good bounce and seam and turns into a spinner’s heaven during the last 10 to 20 overs. If bowled perfectly, you can expect lots of wickets on this ground.

For batsmen, the first 20-overs is the best time to score maximum runs, after which the spinners may make hitting boundaries difficult for you. Hitting sixes in this ground has mostly led to catches, so the world cup batsmen how to play smartly with the bat here.

Edgbaston – Birmingham: Stadium Stats, Average Scores, Pitch Report

For this year’s ICC CWC, Edgbaston stadium is hosting big matches of the tournament, including a Semi-Final of the knockout stage as well:

New Zealand vs South Africa, Match 25

New Zealand vs Pakistan, Match 33

England vs India, Match 38

Bangladesh vs India, Match 40

2nd World Cup Semi-Final Match

Launched in 1882, this stadium has a room for 21,000 spectators. There are 58 ODI matches played in this stadium, out of which 24 are won by the batting-first team, and 27 are won by the bowling-first team.

The average 1st innings score in this stadium is around 230, and less than 200 for the 2nd innings. The highest total recorded here is 408 runs by ENG vs NZ, and the lowest total was by AUS against ENG.

The Cricket World Cup Match pitch report of this stadium tells us that this ground is best suited to the world cup batsmen. It’s a fine green pitch, which means the bowl easily comes on the bat and making a century here is easy for the batsmen. Bowlers have to struggle really hard here for some wickets, seamers can take a few wickets here, but the pitch is not made for the spinners.

Headingly – Leeds: Stadium Stats, Average Scores, Pitch Report

There are a total of four Cricket World Cup matches, which are scheduled to be played in this stadium:

England vs Sri Lanka, Match 27

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Match 36

Afghanistan vs West Indies, Match 42

Sri Lanka vs India, Match 44

This stadium of 1890s has a capacity for 17,000 audiences. There are 41 ODI matches played in this ground, out of which 15 are won by the batting-first team, and 24 are won by the bowling-first team.

The average 1st innings score in this ground is around 220, and the average 2nd innings score is 200. The highest total recorded here is 339 runs by ENG vs South Africa. The lowest total recorded here is 93 runs by ENG vs AUS.

The pitch favors seamers, swingers, and spinners. With a good bowling attack, you can expect lots of wickets here. Making anything above 230 or 250 is difficult for the batting team. Great bowling, fielding, and early wickets can lead to match wins here.

Lord’s – London: Stadium Stats, Average Scores, Pitch Report

There are four group matches, as well as the biggest match of the tournament – The 2019 World Cup Final – are scheduled in the Lord’s stadium.

Pakistan vs South Africa, Match 30

England vs Australia, Match 32

New Zealand vs Australia, Match 37

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 43

Cricket World Cup Final Match

Opened in 1814, the stadium has a huge capacity of holding 30,000 spectators. There are a total of 62 ODI matches played in this stadium, out of which 27 are won by the batting-first team, and 32 are won by the bowling-first team.

The average first innings score in this ground is 240, and the average second innings score is 217. The highest total recorded for an ODI match in this ground is 334 by England against India, and the lowest was 107 by South Africa against England.

The flat, green-grass covered pitch produces equal quality between both bath and ball. The pitch is sometimes difficult for the left-handed batsmen, but in most cases, it equally favors both the batting and bowling. Seamers, with a bit of effort and struggle, can manage to take some wickets. While batsmen can take full advantage of the flat wicket.

Riverside Ground – Chester-le-Street: Stadium Stats, Average Scores, Pitch Report

There are three ICC CWC 2019 matches scheduled at this venue. These matches are:

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Match 35

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Match 39

England vs New Zealand, Match 41

Opened in 1995, this stadium has a seating capacity of 5000 people and 17000 for internationals. Out of the 16 total ODI matches played in this stadium, 5 are won by the batting-first team, and 9 are won by the bowling-first team.

The average 1st Inns score is 240, while the average 2nd Inns score is 180. The highest total recorded to date is 314 runs made by England against Australia. The lowest total recorded is 99 by England against Sri Lanka.

The ground pitch report of the upcoming three 2019 World Cup Matches played in this stadium concludes that the pitch is tough to bat, especially against fast bowlers with a good pace. A fast bowler who has got good bounce and swing, can take lots of wickets and grab the winning spot from the opponent team. This pitch is a real test for the batsmen, who have to work really hard in timing the ball perfectly and playing with patience. Even a single silly shot can get you thrashed by the bowler!

Sophia Gardens – Cardiff: Stadium Stats, Average Scores, Pitch Report

The four Cricket World Cup matches scheduled in this stadium are:

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Match 3

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 7

England vs Bangladesh, Match 12

South Africa vs Afghanistan, Match 21

Established in 1967, the ground has a capacity of 15,000 spectators. Till date, there are 24 ODI matches played here, out of which 6 are won by the batting-first team, and 14 are won by the bowling-first team.

The average 1st Inns scores are round about 220 and 230, while the average 2nd Inns scores fall between 210 and 215. The highest ODI total recorded here is 342 runs by England against Australia, and the lowest was 138 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand.

The pitch supports bowlers who have got good pace and line of length. Three to four genuine pace-men, can do wonders during the world cup matches played in this stadium. In extremely hot conditions, a spinner can work as well. The batsmen have to do the best timings on the pace and bounce.

Detailed Analysis Of The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Matches – Learn The Weather Forecast, Pitch Reports, And Prediction Astrology!

There are a total of 45 Playing-Stage matches, 2 Semi-Final Matches, and 1 Final Match scheduled for the Cricket World Cup 2019. The complete ICC tournament is hosted by England & Wales, with all the 48 matches played in different cities and stadiums.

The top 10 cricket teams competing for the world cup are England, South Africa, India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and West Indies.

This World Cup will follow the regular 50-over ODI format, and the competition is Round-Robin, which means each of the teams will face nine other teams in different matches of the tournament.

Here in this section, we bring you a detailed post-match analysis of all the CWC 2019 matches. Learn the dates, timings, weather conditions, and the most accurate world cup prediction of all the matches.

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 1 Report: England vs South Africa, The Oval – (Thursday, 30 May 2019)

The first match of the cricket world cup will be played between South Africa and the host England, in the Oval Stadium. The day match will start at 10:30 BST and 11:30 am (South Africa Time) on Thursday, 30 May.

The weather is 16° – with clouds and breaks of sun and a couple of showers late in the day. The moisture during the second innings of the match can create problems both for the batting and fielding sides.

It will be a tough match between the two strongest teams of the season, both having a number of top order batsmen and strong bowling attack. A target of 280-300 runs would be strong and can create some trouble for the team batting in the second innings.

The Oval cricket ground pitch on the day of the world cup match between ENG vs RSA will be dry and flat. The pitch can offer good bounce and pace to the fast or medium-fast bowlers. For batsmen, the pitch can offer some really cracking shots and boundaries, but be prepared to defend that extra bounce and pace from the fast bowlers.

The first Cricket World Cup match between England and South Africa will be largely dependent on the fast or medium-fast bowlers of both the teams. A ball delivered with good pace can create troubles for the batsmen.

The pace from England bowlers – David Willey, Mark Wood, Tom Curran – and the amazing bouncers from Jake Ball can send batsmen back to the pavilion. South African bowlers, especially Morne Morkel, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Kagiso Rabada can do great wonders for their team.

As far batting is concerned, both the teams have top-class batsmen, and their batting line-up goes straight to the 6th 7th spots. If played with the best timing and understanding the dynamics of the bowling attack, scoring more than a half-century on this flat dry pitch is possible.

According to the prediction calculator, England has better chances of winning the game – all thanks to their pace bowlers. But South Africa can dominate if they work according to the team plan and defend those bouncers, yorkers, and pace bowling by the English bowlers.

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 2 Report: West Indies vs Pakistan, Trent Bridge (Friday, 31 May 2019)

The second match of ICC Cricket World Cup will be played between Pakistan and West Indies, in the Trent Bridge stadium. The day match will start at 10:30 (BST), 02:30 pm (Pakistan Standard Time), and 3:30 pm (Barbados WI time).

As per cricket world cup match weather forecast, it will be cloudy weather with a couple of showers and thunderstorms after late evening.

The ground pitch is dry with a few cracks on it and team bowling first can gain a good advantage of this. Top fast bowlers with good pace and bounce, especially from the Pakistani team such as Hasan Ali, Muhammad Aamir, M.Husnain, Shaheen Afridi, and Usman Shinwari can give a tough time to the West Indies batsmen.

The batsmen have to play shots with the right timing and proper shot selection, and the key to maintaining a long batting partnership is possible if you can defend those bouncers and pace attack from the bowlers.

According to the prediction calculator, Pakistan has more chances of winning the game against West Indies – all thanks to the Pak fast bowlers like Aamir, Junaid, and Shaheen. On the other hand, West Indies don’t have that type of unique bowling attack suited for this type of pitch, so they have to show some good hitting skills to have any chances of grabbing the winner spot. However, the rain can bring a huge effect on the results of both the teams!

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 3 Report: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (Saturday, 1st June 2019)

The third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup will be played between SRI vs NZ, in the Sophia Gardens Cardiff stadium. The match will start at 10:30 (BST), 3:30 pm (Sri Lanka Time), and 9:30 pm (New Zealand Time).

The match weather forecast displays a 20° warm and pleasant weather with intervals of clouds and beautiful sunshine.

The Cardiff ground pitch report for this cricket world cup match, tells that the pitch is best suited to fast bowlers who have got a good pace and that extra line of length. Three to four top fast bowlers can turn moments in favor of their teams. The batsmen have to avoid those silly shots and do the best timings on the pace and bounce.

According to world cup prediction analysis of NZ vs SRI, New Zealand has more chances of winning the match – thanks to its fast bowlers like Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Matt Henry who are a perfect combination of pace and bounce for this type of pitch and ground. Since Sri Lanka don’t have that lot of fast bowlers except Thisara Perera, the only way for them to win the match is performing good in batting and setting a target anywhere above 280.

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 4 Report: Afghanistan vs Australia, County Ground – (Saturday, 1st June 2019)

The fourth match of the cricket world cup will be played between Afghanistan and the defending champion Australia, in the County Ground Bristol Stadium. The match which is scheduled to take place on 1st June 2019, will start at 13:30 (BST), 5:00 pm (Afghanistan time), and 10:30 pm (Australia Time).

The 20° warm and pleasant weather with intervals of clouds and sunshine, make the day perfect for a cricket match.

The ground pitch report indicates that a dry and flat pitch is best suited to the fast bowlers of the Australian cricket team. Australian bowlers like Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, and Shaun Marsh can all bowl brilliantly well on this type of pitch – giving a tough time to the opposition.

According to prediction analysis, Australia has more chances of winning the game. The major disadvantage that Afghanistan may face on this patch, is the lack of fast bowlers with bounce and pace.

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 5 Report: South Africa vs Bangladesh, The Oval – (Sunday, 2 June 2019)

The fifth match of the ICC CWC 2019 will be played between SA vs BAN, in the Oval Stadium. The match is scheduled to be played on June 2 at 10:30 (BST), 11:30 am (South Africa Time), 3:30 pm (Bangladesh Time).

The weather during this match will be 20° – warm and pleasant weather with both clouds and sunshine.

The ground pitch will be dry and level. The pitch can offer great pace to the fast or medium bowlers. For batsmen, the pitch can offer some truly breaking shots and limits, however, be set up to safeguard that additional bounce and pace from the bowlers.

According to a prediction analysis of the world cup match between SA and BAN, there are more winning votes in favor of South Africa. This is because South Africa’s bowling and batting attack are superior to Bangladesh. However, if top Bangladeshi fast bowlers like Rubel Hussain, Mustafizur Rahman, and Taskin Ahmed manage to send top South African batsmen like Hashim Amla, Faf Du Plessis, and Quinto De Kock back to the pavilion in the first 20 overs of the match, then the game can possibly turn in favor of Bangladesh.

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 6 Report: England vs Pakistan, Trent Bridge – (Monday, 3 June 2019)

The sixth match of the CWC 2019 will be played between Pakistan and the tournament host England. The match will take place in Trent Bridge Stadium, at 10:30 (BST) or 02:30 pm (Pakistan Standard Time).

The weather forecast report shows a 20° temperature and a partly sunny day with a couple of showers in the evening.

The pitch ground report tells that the pitch may absorb in the moisture from the rainy weather, and make things difficult for both the teams. Batting and bowling would be a real struggle, and the team which delivers the best attack in such weather conditions have the most chances of winning.

According to cricket world cup prediction analysis of the match between ENG and PAK, there’s no favorite time. Both teams have top-class fast bowlers and batsmen, the pace of Hasan Ali and Muhammad Amir, that extra-ordinary bowl from Mark Wood and Tom Curren, those classy shots by Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, and those handsome boundaries by Jos Buttler and defensive batting by Moeen Ali – make both these teams equal to each other in regards of the pitch and weather conditions.

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 7 Report: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Cardiff – (Tuesday, 4 June 2019)

The seventh match of the ICC World Cup will be played between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, in the Cardiff Stadium. The match will start at 10:30 (BST), 2:00 pm (Afghanistan time), and 3:00 pm (Sri Lanka time).

It will be pleasant weather with 21° temperature, and sunshine and clouds. Light showers can also be expected on the day.

The pitch report of Match 7 between AFG and SRI indicates a warning to the batsmen, against the fast and medium-pace bowlers. Spinners can also perform well here. It would be the best time for the fast bowlers of both the teams to deliver good pace, while the batsmen would have to smartly play those lofty shots. Even a single silly shot by the batsmen can turn the game upside down.

According to the prediction calculator, this match of the ICC world cup between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka has chances of turning in favor of Sri Lanka. When compared to Afghanistan, Sri Lanka has a much better fast-bowling squad, while Afghanistan’s bowling squad mostly comprises of spinners which have fewer chances of working on this pitch type. The best way for Afghanistan to win this match is by displaying strong batting strength and smartly playing those yorkers, bouncers, and pace length for fours and sixes.

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 8 Report: South Africa vs India, The Rose Bowl – (Wednesday, 5 June 2019)

The eighth match of the cricket world cup will be played between South Africa and India, in the Southampton Rose Bowl cricket stadium on 5th June 2019. The match will start at 10:30 (BST), 11:30 am (South Africa Time), and 3:00 pm (India Standard time).

It will be clear weather, with 21° temperature and partly sunny day.

The pitch report of IND vs SA World Cup Match 2019 identifies a smooth pitch, with a slight covering of grass. The boundaries are short, making it easy for the batsmen to hit 6’s and 4’s with ease. The real test will be of the bowlers who have to struggle with the seam and pace of the ball on this pitch.

Since the pitch is best suited to the batsmen, so India has greater chances of winning it. The top-order Indian batsmen like Rohit Sharman, Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni can easily lead their team to victory. If South Africa has any chances of winning, they either have to bat better than the strong batting line-up or the RSA bowlers have to do some real effort to take the top 5 Indian batsmen out early.

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 9 Report: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, The Oval – (Wednesday, 5 June 2019)

The ninth month of the 2019 ICC World Cup series will be played between Bangladesh and New Zealand in the Oval Stadium on Wednesday, June 5th. The match will start at 13:30 (BST), 6:30 pm (Bangladesh Time), and 12:30 am (Thursday, New Zealand Time).

The 21° clear and sunny weather with a bit of cloud, make it a perfect day for a world cup cricket match.

The dry and flat pitch of the Oval stadium will give an edge to the team with the best fast bowlers delivering good pace and bounce. For batsmen, timing a shot on this pitch would be easy as the ball comes to the bat, but they have to be careful from playing those silly shots which can send them back to the pavilion.

The ICC CWC prediction report for BANG vs NZ match includes New Zealand in the higher chances of winning those two points. This is because of the top NZ bowlers like Tim Southee and Trent Boult who are much more experienced in taking full advantage of these type of pitches. The Bangladesh batsmen have to play really smart if they have to get any chances of winning.

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 10 Report: Australia vs West Indies, Trent Bridge – (Thursday, 6 June 2019)

The tenth match of the 2019 ICC CWC will be played between the defending champion Australia and the West Indies. The match will take place in Trent Bridge stadium on June 6th, 2019. Starting time of this match is 10:30 (BST), 10:30 pm (Australia Time), and 3:30 pm (Barbados West Indies time).

According to the match forecast, the weather during this world cup match will be cloudy in the morning, and some sun in the evening with a temperature of 20°.

The report tells that the ground pitch is dry with a few cracks on it, giving maximum advantage to the team bowling first. Fast bowlers with good pace and bounce, especially from the Australian bowling squad such as Marcus Stoinis and Kane Richardson can give a tough time to the West Indies batting line. The batsmen have to play classy shots with proper timing and smartly strike that pace bowling attack.

According to prediction, the world cup match between AUS and WI will be won by the team which offers good bowling and limits the opponent to less than 250. Since Australia has a good fast-bowling attack, so on this pitch there’s a great chance for it to crush the West Indies team. However, WI can increase their chances of winning by playing sensibly and avoid lofting every shot.

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 11 Report: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, County Ground – (Friday, 7 June 2019)

The eleventh match of the cricket world cup is scheduled to be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The venue for this match is the County Ground Bristol Stadium, and the match date is June 7th, 2019. The match will start at 10:30 (BST) which converts to 2:30 pm (Pakistan Time) and 3:30 pm (Sri Lanka Time).

In 22° temperature, there is expected some serious morning showers and thunderstorms on this day. Because of the weather conditions, there are chances of this match getting delayed or each point given to both the teams.

Although the ground pitch report makes it the best pitch for fast bowlers who have got some serious type of pace and bounce, the rainy weather can make both batting and bowling difficult. With an increase in humidity and moisture, there are chances of the ball slipping from the bowler’s hand and not bouncing with proper length on the damp pitch. The effects of the weather will be faced by both the teams.

As per the Cricket World Cup Prediction report, this PAK vs SRI world cup match will be won by Pakistan. A professional lot of fast bowlers and spinners gives Pakistan an edge over Sri Lanka during this stage. In Sri Lanka, there are no any special bowlers who can deliver that good bounce or pace, except Thesara Perera. The strong batting line-up is another possible factor which Pakistan may enjoy over Sri Lanka.

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 12 Report: England vs Bangladesh, Cardiff Stadium – (Saturday, 8 June 2019)

The 12th match of the cricket world cup will be played between England and Bangladesh in the Cardiff Stadium on June 8th, 2019. The match will start at 10:30 (BST) and 3:30 pm (Bangladesh Time).

In 21° temperature, a couple of showers and a thunderstorm is expected on this day. The weather conditions may affect the play.

Due to the moisture and humidity, the Cardiff ground pitch can give a tough time to both the bowlers and batsmen. While the bowlers have to prevent the ball slipping from their hands, the batsmen have to do some real effort to get the ball to the bat and hit with proper shot timing.

According to the latest world cup prediction report, it will be a tough match. Both the teams have got a good lineup of fast bowlers like Mark Wood and Tom Curren of England, and Rubel Hussain and Taskin of Bangladesh. However, what gives an edge to England during this match, is its batting order which is much stronger than Bangladesh. If Bangladesh fails to bowl out the top order batsmen of England, such as Moeen Ali, Buttler and Morgan – then the match will remain largely in control of England. But you can expect some serious competition here!

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 13 Report: Afghanistan vs New Zealand, The Cooper Associates County Ground – (Saturday, 8 June 2019)

The thirteenth match of the ICC World Cup Cricket Tournament will be played between Afghanistan and New Zealand in the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. The match will start at 13:30 BST, which converts to 12:30 am (Sunday, New Zealand Time) and 5:00 pm (Afghanistan Time).

The weather reports of this world cup match indicate a thunderstorm and scattered showers at the end of this day. The temperature is ideal, 21° C.

The pitch of this stadium is old and has a couple of cracks. Spin bowlers can gain full advantage of this ideal pitch, and crush the opponent with the strong bowling attack. Batting in such conditions may be a bit difficult for the batsmen.

According to prediction analysis, Afghanistan has chances of winning this match on the condition if it’s master spin bowlers like Rashid Khan and Muhammad Nabi bowl the NZ batsmen out in the first overs. Spin bowling is ideal on this pitch, and Afghanistan has already got it. On the other hand, England does have a strong batting line up but it lacks such master spinners. The game has the most chances of turning into Afghanistan’s favor.

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 14 Report: India vs Australia, The Oval Stadium – (Sunday, 9 June 2019)

The 14th match of the cricket world cup tournament will be played against India and Australia in the Kennington Oval Stadium on June 9th, 2019. The match will start at 10:30 (BST), which converts to 3:00 pm (India Time) and 10:30 pm (Australia Time).



The world cup match weather forecast says that it will be 22° sunny day, with beautiful sunshine and some clouds.

Playing on the Oval cricket ground pitch in such lovely warm weather, will give major benefits to both the teams and allow them to play with their full potential. In such dry conditions, the pitch will offer a major advantage to the seamers and reverse-swingers. It will be the time for both the teams’ batsmen to display their skills and defend the bowling attack.

According to prediction analysis, the team has a good number of seamers, swingers, and pro batsmen have higher chances of winning the match. The Australian cricket team will definitely have an edge over the Indian team.

There’s no doubt that Indian batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Shekhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and MS Dhoni can make a big total on the scoreboard, but what India lacks are the reverse-swinger and fast bowlers with good pace. On the other hand, the Australian cricket team is a perfect blend of all the batsmen and bowling maestros, who can easily snatch the 2-point victory from India. We have already seen how the Australian batsmen and bowlers, thrashed India by winning the ODI series in the Indian home ground back in March.

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 15 Report: South Africa vs West Indies, The Rose Bowl Stadium – (Monday, 10 June 2019)

The fifteenth match of the ICC CWC 2019 Tournament will be played between South Africa and West Indies. The match which is scheduled on 10th June will start at 10:30 (BST), 11:30 am (South Africa Time), and 3:30 pm (Barbados West Indies time).

It will be pleasant sunny weather, with good sunshine. You can expect a really good game of cricket during the hot weather conditions on this pitch.

The ground pitch report tells that this world cup match will be very interesting to watch. The pitch is slightly covered with grass, which means bowlers have to do a bit struggle to work with their pace and bounce. The boundaries are shorter than other stadiums, which means the batsmen can easily hit for those humongous sixes and cracking fours.

According to world cup match predictions 2019, the short boundary and slow pace, will give a good opportunity to the West Indies batsmen to hit for those huge sixes. You already know the six-hitting power of the West Indies team on short grounds like this. So be ready to expect some serious charge of adrenaline by the beasts Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, and Andre Russell. Although South Africa has got a good fast-bowling attack, but remember this pitch is a fire batsman-pitch!

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 16 Report: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, County Ground Stadium – (Tuesday, 11 June 2019)

The sixteenth match of the tournament will be played against the cricket teams of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The match will be played in County Ground Stadium on June 11th June 2019 and is scheduled to start on 10:30 (BST), 3:30 pm (Bangladesh Time), and 3:30 pm (Sri Lanka Time).

The weather during this cricket world cup match between BAN and SRI will be moderately warm with 22° temperature, a burst of partial sunshine, and scatters of light drizzling only.



From the pitch report of this match, it is clear that making centuries here would prove a bit difficult to the batsmen. The average ODI scoring rate of top-order batsmen on this pitch falls around 30 to 40 runs only. However, fast bowlers with good seam and pace are expected to perform better here.

The cricket world cup 2019 prediction report favors Bangladesh over Sri Lanka in this match. When compared both the teams, Bangladesh definitely outshines Sri Lanka both in terms of bowling and batting. With extra-smart bowling from Rubel Hussain and Taskin Ahmed, ideal batting by Mahmadullah, Shakib Hassan, and Mustafizur Rehman – it would be difficult for the Sri Lankan time to compete.

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 17 Report: Australia vs Pakistan, The Cooper Associates County Ground – (Wednesday, 12 June 2019)

The 17th match of the cricket 2019 world cup series is between Pakistan and the defending champions Australia. The match will be played in the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, and start on 10:30 (BST), 2:30 pm (Pakistan Time), and 10:30 pm (Australia Time).

With 22° temperature, the weather during this world cup match is expected to be cloudy with an early morning shower followed by a little rain in the evening.

Due to early morning showers on this day and the moisture in the ground, there are chances of this pitch taking the bowler’s side during the 1st innings. Any of the team bowling first, can give a tough time to the batsmen, since playing shots on damp pitches is not that easy. The things can go worsen during the 2nd innings, when there’s a light rain expected – makings things hard for both the sides. There are chances of the ball slipping from bowler’s hand, poor timing of shots by the batsmen, and slippery fields.

According to our PAK vs AUS world cup prediction analysis, the match would be won by Pakistan. This is because Pakistani bowlers have never failed to impress with their swing in cloudy and overcast conditions. But the chances of winning and losing depends on the toss as well. The team which bowls first has higher chances of leading their team to victory.

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 18 Report: India vs New Zealand, Trent Bridge Stadium – (Thursday, 13 June 2019)

The eighteenth match of the ICC CWC 2019 will be played between India and New Zealand in the Trent Bridge stadium on June 13th, 2019. The match will start at 10:30 (BST), 3:00 pm (India time), and 9:30 pm (New Zealand Time).

Warm and pleasant weather condition, with times of clouds and sun, is expected on this day. You can expect some serious good bowling from New Zealand and a defensive batting from the Indian time.

The Cricket World Cup India vs New Zealand ground pitch report tells that sunny weather and dry pitch would benefit both the batsmen and bowlers. New Zealand bowlers, since they have got better pace and bounce than the Indians, can bring wonders to their team and surprise the Indians. On the other hand, the Indian batsmen can break the spirit of the New Zealand bowlers with a magnificent show of hitting boundaries. But timing the ball is the key here – a silly shot can send you back to the dressing room.

The CWC 2019 prediction report favors both the teams. India can win if their top order batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Dhawan, and Kohli can smartly tackle that bowling attack by NZ. New Zealand has its main strength in its fast bowling attack. Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Lockie Ferguson have a chance to bowl-out the top Indian batsmen and lead their teams to victory.

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 19 Report: England vs West Indies, The Rose Bowl Stadium – (Friday, 14 June 2019)

The 19th World Cup Match between England and West Indies will be played in the Rose Bowl Stadium on June 14th, 2019. The match will start at 10:30 (BST), and 3:30 pm (Barbados WI times).

The weather conditions on this day look warm, pleasant, and sunny with a little bit of clouds only.



The ground report mentions the possibility of a firm cricket pitch, and with a slight green grass covering. The pitch may not prove good for the bowlers, especially the seamers, who have to struggle more. However, batsmen can take this pitch, pleasant sunny weather condition, and short boundaries of the stadium – to their BIG advantage!

As per the world cup prediction astrology, the match would be a nail-biting one. As the pitch is not suited to the bowling conditions, so the match is dependent on the hard work of the batsmen. West Indies batsmen Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Russell – and England batsmen Jos Buttler, Morgan, Moeen Ali would have a great responsibility on their shoulders to score maximum possible runs and lead their teams to victory.

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 20 Report: Sri Lanka vs Australia, The Oval – (Saturday, 15 June 2019)

Sri Lanka and Australia have their cricket world cup match scheduled on 15th June at the Oval Stadium in Kennington. The match will start at 10:30 (BST), which converts to 3:30 pm (Sri Lanka Time), and 10:30 pm (Australia Time).

The world cup weather forecast says that it would be a slightly cool, cloud, and overcast day with an afternoon shower. The dry pitch of the first innings would ultimately change into a completely different pitch after the late afternoon showers during the second innings.

According to the world cup match prediction astrology, there are heavy winning chances of the team batting first. On the dry pitch, the batting-first team should try to make a huge total on the scoreboard. During the second innings, the fields would be damp due to the rain which would greatly benefit the bowlers, helping the bowl to swing more. Who will win, who will lose – it all depends on the toss and weather conditions.

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 21 Report: South Africa vs Afghanistan, Sophia Gardens Stadium – (Saturday, 15 June 2019)

South Africa and Afghanistan would face each other in the 21st match of the ICC world cup played in Sophia Gardens on June 15th, 2019. The match will start at 10:30 (BST), 2:00 pm (Afghanistan Time), and 11:30 am (South Africa Time). It would be a cloudy and overcast day, with spotty showers.

The CWC 2019 astrology predicts the winning of the team which has got better bowl-spinning skills and obviously smart batting-tactic to handles those in-swings and out-swings. Since the weather is overcast, so the damp pitch would result in more ball swings. When compared both the teams have got a strong spinners bracket.

While Afghanistan has Rashid Khan and Muhammad Nabi, South Africa has got Imran Tahir and Andile Phehlukwayo to spin the bowl. But what gives South Africa an edge over its competitor, is its strong batting line up. So right now, there’s a vote in favor of RSA, but the AFG batsmen should not be underestimated!

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 22 Report: India vs Pakistan, Old Trafford Stadium – (Sunday, 16 June 2019)

The biggest rivalry of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Tournament – Pakistan vs India World Cup Match will be played in the Old Trafford Stadium on June 16th, 2019. The match will start at 10:30 (BST), which converts to 2:30 pm (Pakistan Time), and 3:00 pm (India Time).

The weather during the PAK vs IND match is said to be cloud, overcast with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. The rain can continue for an hour or more.

The ground pitch report of Pakistan vs India World Cup 2019 match predicts a very interesting game between the arch-rivals. The pitch when dry, is the quickest in the first half of the innings and takes spin later in the game. But since the day is overcast and the air will have moisture, so you can expect good ball swings and early wickets during the match.

Pakistan vs India World Cup 2019 match prediction astrology states that the team with good control over the batting can achieve victory. The ball will definitely swing on this damp pitch, and both the teams have got top bowlers and spinners like Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Aamir, and Jasprit Bumrah, Chahal, and Hardik Pandya. You can expect the same bowling attack from both the teams.

But the real responsibility would be on the shoulders of the batsmen, who have to play each and every shot with proper timing and perfect shot selection on this rainy day. As regards the batting is considered, both the teams have got top-class batsmen like Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. A small mistake by the batsman, can either get him caught out or thrashed behind the stumps!

Since the pitch and ball are wet, so fielding and batting would be real trouble for both the teams. Let’s see which team conquers these troubles and win those important 2-points on the World Cup Points Table.

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 23 Report: West Indies vs Bangladesh, The Cooper Associates County Ground – (Monday, 17 June 2019)

The teams of West Indies and Bangladesh will come face to face to each other during the 23rd match of the ICC CWC on June 17th, 2019. The match will start at 10:30 (BST), 3:30 pm (Bangladesh Time), and 3:30 pm (Barbados West Indies Time).



The day will record a temperature of 21° with a blend of sun and clouds. There’s a slight possibility of little drizzling only during late afternoon hours.

The pitch is dry and the little cracks on it would benefit bowlers of both West Indies and Bangladesh. A real swing is needed for early wickets of the opposition. According to the World Cup matches astrology prediction, Bangladesh has more chances of winning the match. We have favored Bangladesh, because of the pitch that demands proper control by the batsmen and thankfully Bangladesh has got that control and patience!

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 24 Report: England vs Afghanistan, Old Trafford Stadium – (Tuesday, 18 June 2019)

England and Afghanistan will compete for the 2-point victory in the 24th cricket world cup match on June 18th, 2019. The match will start at 10:30 (BST) and 2:00 pm (Afghanistan Time).

The day will record 19° temperature, with a blend of sun and clouds. There’s a possibility of light rain early morning, followed by a couple of thunderstorms late evening.

According to the pitch ground report and ENG vs AFG world cup 2019 match prediction analysis, the Old Trafford stadium will the quickest in the first 25 overs, and take spin later in the game. The pitch will offer good bounce and seam and will turn into a spinner’s favorite during the last 20 overs. For batsmen, the first 20-overs would be the best time to score maximum runs. Hitting sixes in this ground has mostly led to catches, so the batsmen how to play smartly.

Considering all this, there are 80% chances of England winning the match – all thanks to its strong batting and bowling line-up.

Today Match Prediction Who Will Win World Cup Match 25 Report: New Zealand vs South Africa, Edgbaston Stadium – (Wednesday, 19 June 2019)

The World Cup Match 25 between NZ vs RSA will be played at Edgbaston Stadium on June 19th, 2019. The match will start at 10:30 (BST), 9:30 pm (New Zealand Time), and 11:30 am (South Africa Time). The weather is slightly warm and pleasant, with sun and a bit of cloud.

According to the prediction calculator, this cricket world cup match between New Zealand and South Africa will be won by South Africa. This is because of the fine green pitch of the Edgbaston Stadium, which will greatly suit the batsmen and make it difficult for bowlers to take wickets here. With players like Hashim Amla, De Kock, Du Plessis – South Africa really have a strong batting line up than New Zealand.